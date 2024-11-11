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Hanover Phist's avatar
Hanover Phist
Nov 11, 2024

Where is the Bob Woodward book on who was actually the president the last 4 years while Biden was mostly a figurehead? I think the sense that we were lied to for four years is real, and that Democrats only acknowledged the truth when George Clooney said it was ok to. Look at Biden’s entire career / nothing about it lines with with his lurch to the left on every issue, particularly immigration, but also the extreme DEI and relentless extreme trans stuff. The “interview” with Dylan Mulvaney is a particular low point that Joe Biden of the previous 40 years wouldn’t recognize.

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KDB's avatar
KDB
Nov 11, 2024

What is a bit strange is that none of these points were unknown before the election so nobody should have been very surprised by the results

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