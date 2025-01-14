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Susan Scheid's avatar
Susan Scheid
Jan 14, 2025Edited

Lots of plain old common sense here. A couple additional notes: in terms of nonsense categories, “LGBTQ” is as nonsense as they get. This is really a “TQ+” contingent using “LGB” as cover to push an extreme, unpopular, agenda. Allied to this, re the observation that “Many Democrats protested this, saying that Harris took pains to not talk about such issues on the trail.” The problem is that gender identity ideology is well baked-in to the Democratic Party brand (see comment by Wikler, above). What Harris and Walz needed to do was break from that, and to do it out loud. As Bill Clinton said about Title IX athletics: we need to speak to it and say we won’t do it. (This issue has nothing to do with identity, BTW—it is about basic biology.) All of this I write as a longtime, progressive Democrat. The party has lost the plot completely on this stuff, and I don’t think it can win again until and unless it changes course dramatically.

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Dale McConnaughay's avatar
Dale McConnaughay
Jan 14, 2025

Today's Democrats are too smugly self-righteous and Woke to comprehend that winning coalitions are built upon shared tangible ideas and interests like the economy and security, not on some obscure moralizing feelings promoting diverse identity and shared grievance.

In short, when will this national Democratic Party tire of losing the support of a vast majority of Americans?

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