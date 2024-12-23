The Liberal Patriot

The Liberal Patriot

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Dec 23, 2024

As the Founders knew, democracies are inherently subject to all these maladies. That's why they didn't create one. Rather we have, or at least are supposed to, a Republic. We have two houses of Congress, elected on a different basis (one used to be appointed), a President elected on another different basis. an independent judiciary, 50 states with their own set of powers (most of which mimic the separation of powers at the Federal level and so on. When you try to scale up democracy from a town meeting (which is really what Athens was) to a continental Empire, it is the stuff of nightmares to people like the Founders.

The proposals in the article about non-partisan primaries and ranked choice voting don't end extremism, they merely drive it out of electoral politics to another, darker, place. If you actually want to lower partisan division, lower the stakes. Government used to be a distant thing, with limited functions. Now it (not just the Feds, but also states, cities, special districts and even the technically private HOAs) are in our face every day controlling vast areas of our lives that the Tsars wouldn't have imagined controlling. It is this vast scope of powers that make people fear the other getting their hands of the levers.

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Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
Dec 23, 2024

Pluralism works only when both sides obey the law. Quite simply, when Obama took over and weaponized the DOJ, the military, and everything else (which only became fully apparent in the "Russia Hoax") pluralism has to go out the window for a while. Quite simply, in the last 8 years Democrats have refused to play by ANY rules. They repeatedly challenged election results (2004,2016), embarked on a full-fledged "resist" from 2017-2022 in which Democrat mayors and governors refused to enforce existing civil laws; used the CDC to override religious objections to vaxxes in schools and the military, forced transoid policies on local schools, falsified FISA wiretaps on numerous members of President Trump's team, refused to indict Hillary Clinton for clear and obvious breaches of classified documents, empaneled grand juries to try to bankrupt and jail the candidate of the other party, engaged in multiple in-home raids of people they, well, didn't like.

Sorry, but pluralism returns when this balance scale is set right. We don't just "go back to before Obama" without some justice and, yes, a little vengeance. Ashli Babbit, almost all of the non-violent Patriot Day (J6) prisoners must be recompensed; blatant lawbreakers in the FBI, DNI (Clapper), and people such as John Brennan all need to be truly held to account. Dr. Fauci mus answer for peddling lie after lie---as is now PROVEN by numerous scientific papers.

Pluralism can exist again, but it only works under the umbrella of respect for the law. If Democrats are serious, they will demand restitution for J6ers, rename all the military bases for their original Confederate generals, purge woke from the DoD, and assist Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy in eliminating mass corruption through DOGE. When I again see Democrat Senators confirming GOP nominees the way the GOP confirms Democrat nominees, then maybe we're close.

But sugar coating this as in "we need to return to respecting pluralism" still awaits a Nuremberg.

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