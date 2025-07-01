The Liberal Patriot

The Liberal Patriot

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Mark A Kruger's avatar
Mark A Kruger
Jul 1, 2025

Good points and a plausible path forward. But there are a few gaps I think. For one, there is no mention of faith. For example, In churches across the country, people regularly pray for the government, the president, and the direction of world events. On memorial day they honor the fallen and those who have served. When natural disasters occur they gather money and supplies and try to help.

These activities and rituals are sinews of the national identity. They bind people to a sense of belonging greater than their small circle. They are extremely hard to replicate using sporting events and concerts.

Dems are not anti-faith. But they seem to avoid talking about it, celebrating it, or acknowledging its positive influence. My general take on Ds and faith is that they wish it would stay in the private sphere and not be mentioned.

Second, the Dem coalition seems like an amalgamation of groups that each have a particular issue. Often the issue is tied to past discrimination (LGBT, minorities) or a current crisis (climate). These groups make common cause for electoral success, but the issue that binds them is America’s shortcomings not its greatness. This, I think, is why D politics often seems uncomfortable with patriotic displays.

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Minsky's avatar
Minsky
Jul 1, 2025Edited

The biggest issue is actually conveyed, perhaps unintentionally, here:

"Anyone who has spent time in liberal circles since the election, *especially on social media,*"

If you (speaking generally, not of Mr. Baharaeen) are getting your view of any group from social media, you are only ever going to get the loudest and most negative messages from them, and thus will only ever have the most negative possible view of them.

A democrat (whether far or center-left) posts "while I dislike the current leader of its government, I still think the U.S. is a great nation and we should celebrate its greatness, regardless of our politics." -->algorithm diminishes its exposure

A democrat posts "America is a predatory, imperialist nation full of idiots and we should all be ashamed of it." -->algorithm maximizes its exposure

Same for any Republican/conservative who posts something about "despite our disagreements, we all love this country", etc.

Most people I know, on both sides of the aisle, when I ask them what sources they consult to learn about political events and especially the other side of the political aisle inevitably tell me it's primarily from some social media platform, where they're only exposed to loudmouth jackasses, (and tons of inaccurate or hyper-filtered information, now that many politicians know people will believe whatever lie they spew as long as it stokes the reptile instincts) rather than real face-to-face interactions with actual people.

How do moderate voices--such as Democrats/Liberals and Republicans/Conservatives with a common sense of pride for their country--prevail in that environment? *That's* the central riddle to solve, IMO.

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