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Dale McConnaughay's avatar
Dale McConnaughay
Sep 10, 2024

Bernie Sanders did Harris no favors this week in her quest to remake herself a moderate when he spoke, for Sanders at least, a rare truth. The Vermont self-proclaimed Democratic-Socialist said that Harris remains a bona-fide progressive who understands that she has to talk like a moderate because she wants to win the election.

The gigs up, and Sanders did not find it necessary to even master the Harris wink, nod and cackle.

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Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
Sep 10, 2024

Thanks Ruy. I think Harris has already lost. The voter reg shift in this country is massive: 30/30 states where we can track have moved toward Rs, with AZ, PA, FL, NV, and NC moving in a wave. AZ Rs are now up just in Maricopa Co over 162,000 adding almost 300 a day net. NC seeing the same dynamic as is PA. At the same time, the major source of Biden's 2020 win, early votes, is gone. PA is down 131,000 Ds, GA down 90% early ballot requests. NCs numbers are terrible for Ds: D ballot requests down 11 points from 20, whites out-"requesting" blacks 4:1, and new registers there are 2.1:1 R over D. PA has seen Bucks Co flip, Lucerne now at only a 300 D advantage. Most insiders I know have written of PA for Ds, which is the election---although Trump right now would be at +1 to +2 nationally, as he has traditionally in two previous elections UNDERPOLLED by 2.1%. Finally, do not underestimate the symbolic disaster that is the Haitians eating cats in Springfield, OH. I am very serious when I say this will costs Ds the "cat lady" votes. Saying "cat ladies" is one thing, but actually eating pets is another, and this is 100% on Biden/Haris.

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