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Larry Schweikart's avatar
Larry Schweikart
Sep 23, 2025

I, for one, and very very happy with leadership at the top. Obviously, many other people see it too, as the shift in voter registrations---the only real, true, reliable measure of public sentiment---are not just moving but cascading toward Rs. The numbers who joined the Republican Party/left the Democrat Party since Charlie Kirk's assassination is astounding. So far, in states we've been able to measure, it is now occurring at at clip 3-4 times faster than before. Not just R gains, but, as in deep blue Pima Co., AZ, serious D losses. It seems the public has indeed decided that political violence comes from one side.

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Ronda Ross's avatar
Ronda Ross
Sep 23, 2025Edited

Anyone looking to DC for moral guidance has been disappointed since Lincoln went to the theatre. They all have moments of brilliance, intertwined with poor decisions. FDR interned the Japanese. LBJ used Kennedy's death to pass legislation that some of the brightest historical Black scholars now believe sent millions of Black families down a path of destruction. Mr. Cox appears to be an exceptional political talent, but any regular visitor to Salt Lake City cannot help but notice the ever growing homelessness and urban blight in a city that once, largely avoided it.

Trump is nearly 80 years old. A metamorphosis is highly unlikely. Not even Christ, the Holy Ghost and Charlie Kirk, together in heaven, are likely to pull off that miracle. Did Trump need to reveal he hates his opponent at Kirk's funeral? Certainly not, but many Americans cherish his lack of a filter. They prefer it to a President that tells billionaire donors behind closed doors much of America is bitter, clinging to their God and guns in a perpetual fit of xenophobia. Or those who refer to 1/2 the US as a basket of deplorables.

Trump is unlikely to turn the temperature down, but then neither did his immediate predecessor. In the midst of a bloody Civil War, Lincoln never spoke about Confederate soldiers, let alone Southerners, with the vitriol Biden directed at MAGA Reps. Biden often did not speak publicly for days, but when he did, it was a safe bet the words "racism and xenophobia" would make an appearance. According to Biden, they were the only explanation any American would decry the purposeful dissolution of the Southern Border, or a naked 16 year old with male intimate areas, standing next to their naked 16 year old daughter, in a school locker room.

The words "uneducated" and "ignorant", once unheard of in US politics, now roll off the tongues of Dems with such regularity, they are no longer shocking. The are heard on the floors of the House and Senate, spat by Dem pundits during TV interviews and utilized on these pages. It is impossible to overlook the disdain and scorn behind the terms, when the word "uninformed" exists. What Dems fail to realize is their perpetual sneering is a large part of why Trump was reelected. In actuality, it is little different than Trump proclaiming his hate for his opponents, just slightly better disguised.

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