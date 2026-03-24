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JMan 2819's avatar
JMan 2819
Mar 24Edited

I think we all knew, even in 2008, that Obama was Spanbergering his opinion on gay marriage and class based affirmative action. But the left’s abandonment of blacks and the working class for illegals is a genuine shift.

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John Olson's avatar
John Olson
Mar 24

In Obama's own words, "I serve as a blank screen on which people of vastly different political stripes project their own views." People voted for him not because of his principles--he had none--but because he let them imagine he shared theirs.

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