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Richard's avatar
Richard
Jun 17, 2025

You are describing a global phenomena. Something like 75% of the population believe civil war is possible in the UK. There have been warnings from France too. Germany and Poland are heavily polarized as are Argentina and Brazil. Demographic decline and loss of trust in institutions are everywhere. And then there are the wars.

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Arrr Bee's avatar
Arrr Bee
Jun 17, 2025Edited

The Democratic Party has done absolutely zero to stem the vicious antisemitic discrimination, hate speech and support for violence coming from their progressive wing. Would the Democrats pressure their precious universities to stop violating the Civl Rights Act Title VI rights of Jewish students? How about speaking out against the antisemitic pro Hamas indoctrination their teacher union buddies are trying to expose public school students to? Of course not, and you didn't even think to mention that in your article. Jewish Americans don't count, unless they're the token Jew clowns of the Free Palestine cult.

Will the Democratic Party do the simplest thing to block the Long March tactics of the far left, like requiring candidates to be registered Democrats for at least one elections cycle ahead of running in primaries and forcing them to not be members of other political parties like the DSA? They can't even do something that simple.

As long as the tiny number of progressives out there are allowed to control the staff of Congressional Democrats and Democratic presidential administrations, the party will keep being loathsome to most Americans. Understand this reality - Americans on a whole loathe modern progressive politics.

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