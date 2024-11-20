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KDB's avatar
KDB
Nov 20, 2024

I have always thought the progressives confuse uneducated with stupid/easily fooled when referring to the public who voted for Trump. When they use uneducated it really means NOT indoctrinated. These are very different attributes and at the heart of the progressives inability to see clearly the forces that won this election

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Nov 20, 2024

In truth, Harris had only one issue. She wasn't Trump. However, she trapped herself into being a slightly less addled version of Biden.

If that they/them ad moved 2.7% in the last days of locked down election, it was probably the most effective political add of all time.

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