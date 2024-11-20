Vice President Harris and former Congresswoman Liz Cheney on the campaign trail. (Photo: Sarah Rice/Getty Images)

In the weeks since Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris, Democrats and their allies have begun the long process of trying to determine why they lost. Some of these conversations have been productive, identifying factors that we at TLP have been writing about for some time: the party’s governing woes, misperceptions about the electorate, ideological shift away from the median voter, embrace of identity politics, and reluctance to pick fights with the left wing of the party, including interest groups and donors. All of this likely played some role in fracturing their coalition this year and giving Trump an opening for a comeback.

Some prominent writers and pundits on the left, however, are offering a different theory: they believe Harris took deliberate steps to appeal to the middle of the electorate and avoid discussions about identity, and it’s therefore silly to claim that she lost because voters thought she was too liberal or too focused on identity politics.

This view was perhaps best summarized in a recent monologue by John Oliver:

If what you want is a centrist campaign that’s quiet on trans issues, tough on the border, distances itself from Palestinians, talks a lot about law and order, and reaches out to moderate Republicans, that candidate existed—and she just lost. […] I’m not sure how you reach out to moderate Republicans more than appearing with Liz Cheney multiple times.

There’s a lot to unpack here, but suffice it to say, this critique misses some key dynamics in this election. To be sure, Harris did sound like a moderate for much of the campaign. She touted the popular accomplishments of the Biden administration like caps on insulin prices, promoted policies to help lower housing costs, played up her career as a prosecutor, vowed to be tough on crime and the border, and mostly eschewed hot-button culture-war topics like race, gender identity, and the war in Gaza.

However, this was a hard pivot from the not-too-distant past. A mere five years ago, Harris adopted—or at least sympathized with—a host of objectively radical and unpopular positions, including decriminalizing border crossings, defunding the police, abolishing ICE, banning fracking, confiscating guns, allowing convicted felons to vote from prison, and requiring all new car sales by 2040 to be electric (to name just a few). As the party’s 2024 nominee, she never really disavowed these past positions or fully accounted for reversing some of them, saying only, “My values haven’t changed.”

Many voters were thus unsure of her true beliefs, leaving a vacuum for Republicans to hit her repeatedly over those past views, claiming that her attempt to cast herself as a moderate was a charade. One memorable Trump campaign ad highlighted comments Harris had previously made in support of using taxpayer funding for sex-reassignment surgeries in prisons, including for detained migrants. The spot concluded: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.”

Many Democrats decried the ad for picking on transgender Americans, but it was clearly making a broader point that seemed to resonate with some voters: that Harris wasn’t the moderate she purported to be, and that she cared more about being on the right side of progressive interest groups than advocating for the vast majority of the country. The ad turned out to be extraordinarily effective. Pre-election focus group tests by the pro-Harris super PAC Future Forward found that the ad shifted the race 2.7 points toward Trump after viewers watched it, as it “cut to the core of the Trump argument: that Ms. Harris was ‘dangerously liberal.’”

Post-election surveys from the Democratic group Blueprint told a similar story. They tested several reasons why voters may have chosen not to support Harris, including the claim that she was “focused more on cultural issues like transgender issues than helping the middle class.” This was the third-most-cited reason among all voters for not supporting her—and the top reason cited by swing voters who broke for Trump. (Meanwhile, among the least compelling claims in the survey? “Kamala Harris is too conservative.”)

A subsequent Blueprint survey confirmed Harris’s core problem was that many voters simply thought she hadn’t genuinely changed her past positions. According to their findings, swing voters who chose Trump believed that Harris still supported:

Using taxpayer dollars for transgender surgeries for undocumented immigrants (83 percent)

Requiring all cars to be electric by 2035 (82 percent)

Decriminalizing border crossings (77 percent)

Banning fracking (74 percent)

Defunding the police (72 percent)

Oliver also highlighted the fact that Harris made several public appearances with Liz Cheney, a Republican stalwart whose father was a Democratic bogeyman just two decades ago, as evidence that she ran a moderate campaign. In the past, earning crossover support like that might signal a candidate is expanding their appeal to some nontraditional voters.

But importantly, Harris didn’t do anything meaningful to earn Cheney’s support, like make policy concessions, because Cheney’s dislike of Trump was strong enough that Harris didn’t need to. And Americans who shared Cheney’s anti-Trump animus likely didn’t need any convincing to support Harris either. So, if Cheney wasn’t forcing Harris’s hand on certain policies in exchange for her endorsement or bringing a new type of voter into Harris’s tent, how much did her support really boost Harris’s “moderate” appeal?

Finally, Harris’s refusal to distance herself from President Biden surely complicated her efforts to fashion herself as a moderate. Though Biden ran to the center of the 2020 Democratic primary field, he began making explicit appeals to the left ahead of the general election and continued doing so after taking office. He demonstrated this early on by hiring staffers who had worked for Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders in an effort to ingratiate himself with the party’s progressive faction. Meanwhile, he shunned moderates like Rahm Emanuel and Larry Summers, veterans of the Obama White House.

This was also evident in how he governed. Biden made a concerted effort to push policy ideas that thrilled the progressive wing of the party, such as the COVID stimulus package early in his administration, which has been linked to the subsequently higher rate of inflation. He also acquiesced to their demands on a liberalized asylum policy and student debt forgiveness, neither of which went over well with the public. And he took controversial actions related to race and social justice. One of his first acts as president was signing several executive orders related to advancing “equity,” one of which called for “an ­ambitious whole-of-government equity agenda.”

Perhaps all this is why in the early part of summer, just before Biden dropped out, polls showed that more voters saw him as “ideologically extreme” than said the same about Trump—and why Harris’s insistence on embracing him during the campaign may have hurt her. Indeed, Blueprint’s polling found that among the other reasons voters chose not to support her was that they viewed her as too closely tied to Biden.

Many on the left are clearly reluctant to acknowledge some hard truths about the state of the Democratic Party and why it has struggled to build a sustainable, electorally dominant coalition. The reality is that although Americans are open to many of the economically populist ideas the party supports, they are also on average more culturally moderate or conservative than the Democratic base. And it is becoming apparent that failing to acknowledge and adjust to this reality—in both words and actions—may continue to cost the party votes.

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