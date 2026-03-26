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TLP Signing Off
After more than five years and nearly 1500 newsletters, this is TLP’s final post.
Mar 26
•
John Halpin
776
70
No Learning Please, We’re Democrats!
The Liberal Patriot closes its doors.
Mar 26
•
Ruy Teixeira
1,251
222
The Future of Conservative Populism
Conservative populism has now firmly established itself as a significant force in most of the Western world.
Mar 25
•
Henry Olsen
66
49
6
Could Obama Win a Democratic Primary Today?
On the future of centrist heterodoxy in the party.
Mar 24
•
Michael Baharaeen
99
74
15
The Future of the Left After Sanders
Are there any insurgents capable of building a similar left-populist political movement?
Mar 23
•
Justin Vassallo
75
43
7
TLP Weekend Edition (March 21-22, 2026)
What we're reading and checking out.
Mar 21
•
John Halpin
,
Ruy Teixeira
, and
Michael Baharaeen
18
2
The Democratic Center Holds—For Now
Democratic elites breathed another sigh of relief after Tuesday’s Illinois primaries as the most radical progressive candidates for Congress all lost.
Mar 20
•
Henry Olsen
66
39
3
Democrats Don’t Have a Growth Program
They’re not even interested.
Mar 19
•
Ruy Teixeira
169
133
23
How Can Government Serve the People When So Few Trust It?
Both parties have driven the federal government into the ground.
Mar 18
•
John Halpin
73
76
9
Democrats’ Return to Walz-ism
When Kamala Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate in 2024, my first reaction was curious optimism for the…
Mar 17
•
Michael Baharaeen
145
176
22
Is Economic Nationalism Fading Among Voters?
Until the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran took center stage, Trump’s unyielding faith in tariffs had become his party’s chief liability heading into the…
Mar 16
•
Justin Vassallo
44
19
9
TLP Weekend Edition (March 14-15, 2026)
What we're reading and checking out.
Mar 14
•
John Halpin
,
Ruy Teixeira
, and
Michael Baharaeen
14
6
1
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