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TLP Signing Off
After more than five years and nearly 1500 newsletters, this is TLP’s final post.
  John Halpin
No Learning Please, We’re Democrats!
The Liberal Patriot closes its doors.
  Ruy Teixeira
The Future of Conservative Populism
Conservative populism has now firmly established itself as a significant force in most of the Western world.
  Henry Olsen
Could Obama Win a Democratic Primary Today?
On the future of centrist heterodoxy in the party.
  Michael Baharaeen
The Future of the Left After Sanders
Are there any insurgents capable of building a similar left-populist political movement?
  Justin Vassallo
TLP Weekend Edition (March 21-22, 2026)
What we're reading and checking out.
  John HalpinRuy Teixeira, and Michael Baharaeen
The Democratic Center Holds—For Now
Democratic elites breathed another sigh of relief after Tuesday’s Illinois primaries as the most radical progressive candidates for Congress all lost.
  Henry Olsen
Democrats Don’t Have a Growth Program
They’re not even interested.
  Ruy Teixeira
How Can Government Serve the People When So Few Trust It?
Both parties have driven the federal government into the ground.
  John Halpin
Democrats’ Return to Walz-ism
When Kamala Harris announced that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz would be her running mate in 2024, my first reaction was curious optimism for the…
  Michael Baharaeen
Is Economic Nationalism Fading Among Voters?
Until the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran took center stage, Trump’s unyielding faith in tariffs had become his party’s chief liability heading into the…
  Justin Vassallo
TLP Weekend Edition (March 14-15, 2026)
What we're reading and checking out.
  John HalpinRuy Teixeira, and Michael Baharaeen
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